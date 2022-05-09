Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

