Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

