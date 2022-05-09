Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.94.
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.