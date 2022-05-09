Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Frontdoor has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 694.03%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

