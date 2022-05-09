Oppenheimer Trims Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price to $34.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.84 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 694.03%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Frontdoor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Frontdoor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

