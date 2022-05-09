NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NXGN stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,977.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

