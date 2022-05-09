Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

LAZR opened at $11.12 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.23% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

