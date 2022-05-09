CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.60 on Friday. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 500.86%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CommScope by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 177,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

