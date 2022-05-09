Citigroup Cuts GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $8.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last ninety days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 196.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,867 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

