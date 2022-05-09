Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $11.12 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.23% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

