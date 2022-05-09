Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.
NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.51.
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.
In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
