Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.51.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.