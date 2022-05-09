Piper Sandler Lowers Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
NWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.51.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
