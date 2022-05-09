Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Ball has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.