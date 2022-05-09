180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

