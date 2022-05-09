Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.72 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

