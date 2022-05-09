Ondas (ONDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Ondas has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of -1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ondas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ondas by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ondas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

