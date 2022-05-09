Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of -1.00. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ondas by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ondas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

