Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ONDS stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of -1.00. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Ondas (Get Rating)
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.
