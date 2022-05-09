Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ METC opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

