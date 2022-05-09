CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.