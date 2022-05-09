VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.46 million for the quarter.

TSE VQS opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

