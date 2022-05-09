Exela Technologies (XELA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, analysts expect Exela Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

