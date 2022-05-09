Assure (IONM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Assure to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IONM stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Assure has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONM shares. Benchmark began coverage on Assure in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

