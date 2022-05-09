Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.