Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Esports Technologies had a negative net margin of 292.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $3.11 on Monday. Esports Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Esports Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)
Esports Technologies, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Technologies (EBET)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.