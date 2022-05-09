Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Esports Technologies had a negative net margin of 292.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $3.11 on Monday. Esports Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 432.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Esports Technologies by 12,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Esports Technologies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Esports Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.