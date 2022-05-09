Meta Materials (MMAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Meta Materials to post earnings of -0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 1,381.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.80 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.47. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 1.15 and a twelve month high of 21.76.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meta Materials by 244.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 486,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 357,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 309,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.