Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) will be posting its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMM opened at $32.16 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

