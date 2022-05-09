Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Loews by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:L opened at $64.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

