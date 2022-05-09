Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.47 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average is $215.81.

