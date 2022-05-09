Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.