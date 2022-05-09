Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $33.75 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.