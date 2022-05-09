Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

WASH stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $828.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

