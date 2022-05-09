Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $507,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 967.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37,791.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter.

IXG stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

