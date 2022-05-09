Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $191.63 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

