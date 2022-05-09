Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $496,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

