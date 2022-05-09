Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,771 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NI stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.