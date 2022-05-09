Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $44.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

