Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $209,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

