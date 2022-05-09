Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 928 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.37 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $874.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Medical REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.