Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last ninety days. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $58.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 45.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.