Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,259 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Umpqua by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 105,017 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

