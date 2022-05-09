Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 891.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 164,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

