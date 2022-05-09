Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $181.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

