Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,463.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About H&E Equipment Services (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.