Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 67,823 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Definitive Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,697,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $64,246,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

