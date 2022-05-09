The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a current ratio of 25.42.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $132,602. 27.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Glimpse Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) by 886.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of The Glimpse Group worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

