Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VEV opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicinity Motor stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Vicinity Motor worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

