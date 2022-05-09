Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TIVC stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

