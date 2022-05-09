Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £139.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.40. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.
Sureserve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.