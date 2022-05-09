Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £139.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.40. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

