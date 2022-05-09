NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.58) on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £21.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.92.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

