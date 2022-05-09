Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:DSM opened at GBX 66 ($0.82) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.11. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.11).

In other news, insider Hugh Aldous acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($25,109.31).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

