Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £120 ($149.91) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($143.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.75 ($130.85).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £102.40 ($127.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £158.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,625.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a twelve month high of £110 ($137.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,994.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,128.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

